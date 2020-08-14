Oceanfront businesses forced to close some locations, rethink operations due to lack of help

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — In a year in which Virginia is seeing record unemployment, businesses in the resort community say they are being forced to close their doors in the peak of the summer season because of the lack of help.

Slight staffing issues are typical this time of year in the resort community as college student employees begin to leave for the fall semester. Typically restaurants and hotels bank on international students to fill the void through Labor Day.

This year, COVID-19 wrecked the status quo. The J-1 Visa Student Work Travel program has been suspended through the end of the year.

However, George Kotarides, owner of Dough Boys pizza restaurants, said in his situation the lack of J-1 students has been very low on the list of issues.

“I think people are just not out looking for work right now … maybe it is a little understandable with the government subsidy they are receiving,” Kotarides said referring to the extra $600 in added unemployment benefits as part of the CARES Act. “I think it has probably more than a lot to do with it.”

In a normal year, Kotarides explained that he would hire up to roughly 140 people between his three restaurants for the summer. This year, he wasn’t even able to hire 100.

While the coronavirus pandemic has certainly kept the number of visitors to his restaurant down, it hasn’t been enough to justify being down-staffed.

“I showed up to work Saturday morning at one of our locations and we didn’t have enough servers to do the service,” Kotarides said.

Within hours, he switched the whole operation of his restaurant around. Instead of table service, people would now order from the counter and a runner would bring their food out to them.

It’s a problem the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association said they are seeing all over. They currently have hundreds of job openings at area restaurants and are happy to help find work for people.

Email contactvbra@gmail.com if interested.

