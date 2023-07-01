VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Oceanfront was abuzz with activity Friday ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

10 On Your Side also noticed a larger police presence.

After weeks of rain, a sunny and clear Fourth of July weekend is upon us attracting those near and far–like vacationer Charles Bucchioni from Vermont, who is still adjusting to the summer heat.

“It is really hot. It is like surprisingly hot,” Bucchioni said.

This is the Vermont native’s first time to the Resort City and he’s planning to stick around all week to explore and take in the sights.

“I’m kind of hoping for a little bit of crazy,” Bucchioni said. “I really enjoy people-watching, so like being able to sit back and look at the creatures as they walk the boardwalk, the more interesting people, it’s fun, it’s really enjoyable.”

For the Jordan family from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, it’s good to be back on the sand.

“We’re looking forward to this,” said Troy and Michele Jordan. “It’s a beautiful beach and looking forward to the whole weekend. We came in for some extra time and we’ll stay until Monday.”

Troy Jordan is playing in one of the tribute bands performing at the Oceanfront this weekend and this year, he has his wife Michele and their daughters along for the trip.

“We’re going to spend all day Sunday doing something out here because there’s tons of stuff to do and tons of good restaurants and places to go,” Jordan said.

If your plan is to spend the holiday at the beach, plan ahead.

“I’ve heard the fireworks in Virginia Beach are without a doubt the best in the nation,” Bucchioni said.

Starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, vehicles traveling eastbound on I-264 may be redirected westbound at Parks Avenue. The eastbound exit at South Birdneck Road and the westbound exit at First Colonial Road will likely be closed should the diversion be implemented. Routes to the resort area that will remain open include Shore Drive and Laskin Road. This traffic diversion may be in place until around 11:30 p.m.