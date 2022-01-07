Ocean Lakes High School teacher facing misconduct charges, on leave pending investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A teacher at Ocean Lakes High School in Virginia Beach has been placed on leave after being charged with misconduct.

According to school officials, the teacher “has been placed on leave and will not be back in the classroom until the case is resolved.” The identity of the teacher or specifics about the charges were not released.

The following message was sent to families regarding the charges:

Dear Ocean Lakes families— You are receiving this correspondence because the Virginia Beach Police Department has charged an OLHS teacher for alleged misconduct. As a result, this teacher has been placed on leave and will not be back in the classroom until the case is resolved. Please be assured we will do whatever we can to support VBPD in their investigation. However, at this time, we are not part of the investigation and do not have information that can be shared. The safety and security of our students are of utmost importance to us, and we take this responsibility very seriously. If one of your child’s classes is impacted by this situation, you will receive a separate notification this evening. Thank you for your support of Ocean Lakes High School. Respectfully, Dr. Claire Le Blanc, Principal

