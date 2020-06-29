Ocean Breeze Waterpark to open for the summer in Phase 3

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s 1,000 capacity limit for amusement parks come Phase 3 will not hold Ocean Breeze Waterpark back from opening this summer.

Waterpark officials announced their excitement on social media stating that they are planning to officially reopen on Friday, July 3.

Ocean Breeze Waterpark passholders will be allowed in first for a summer kick-off day on Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The last day to purchase a 2020 season pass with an extension through June 30, 2021 is on Wednesday, July 1, so you’ll need to act fast if interested.

There are other perks for passholders, including early entry to the park for the first week and other exclusive hours and events. See the full reopening plan at this link.

In James City County however, Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA in York County have opted to remain closed due to Phase 3’s limited capacity.

Park President Kevin Lembke went in front of the James City County Board of Supervisors on June 23 to explain the park’s decision, adding the patron limit is “not an economically sustainable situation for us” and express frustration the state didn’t create individual guidelines for them.

At this rate, Lembke said Water Country USA is at risk of not opening at all this year, which he said would result in millions of dollars lost in York County taxes.

Ocean Breeze Waterpark officials expressed their concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We know you will have lots of questions and we hope for the most part, that you are excited that we have made every effort to open under very unusual circumstances because we are so ready to see you!”

For more information regarding Ocean Breeze Waterpark’s opening, click here.

Latest Posts