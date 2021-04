VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Ocean Breeze Waterpark will be hosting virtual job fairs on Wednesday’s and Thursdays through April 15 starting today.

On Wednesdays, the virtual job fairs will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The hiring managers will be able to meet with you virtually through zoom.

To apply for open positions, click here.