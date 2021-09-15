Ocean Breeze to host 4th annual Pup Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The dogs will be taking over Ocean Breeze Waterpark again.

The waterpark is hosting its 4th annual, end-of-the-summer Pup Day. All 2 and 4 legged guests are welcome to attend.

Dogs can enjoy and get soaked at 3 of the park’s locations:

Runaway Bay Wave Pool

Hook’s Lagoon

Entry pool of the Adventure River

While the pets enjoy the water, their human companions can live entertainment, craft cocktails, and food truck fare.

Pup admission for ages 3 and older is $15. Guests age 18 & up with a Pup Party Admission ticket are permitted to bring one dog.

For more information, click here.