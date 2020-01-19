‘Nothing short of a miracle’: Stolen Virginia Beach pup ‘Bam Bam’ comes home

Courtesy – Hope for Life

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A puppy with a life-threatening virus stolen from a Virginia Beach rescue facility came home early Sunday morning.

Hope For Life Rescue Inc. in Virginia Beach delivered the great news just after 8:00 a.m. Sunday.

“Bam Bam is Back!” the post said.

Staff members from the Virginia Beach rescue sent their gratitude to the community for the safe return of the puppy.

According to the post, Bam Bam was dropped off at a fire station in a box marked “Hope for Life Rescue.”

When fire officials opened the box, “they knew immediately that it was Bam Bam and called Animal Control.”

Hope For Life staff say the pup has been reunited with his siblings and back on his treatment for parvo.

“There are just no words to describe how we all feel right now.”

