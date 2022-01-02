Nostalgic VB: Residents invited to share memories of Virginia Beach ahead of city’s 60th anniversary

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach city officials are asking residents for their favorite memories as the City turns 59.

On Jan. 1, 1963, Princess Anne County and the Virginia Beach resort area merged which became the City of Virginia Beach.

City officials are asking residents who have lived in Virginia Beach to help tell its story leading up to its 60th anniversary in 2023.

The pictures and videos from local residents will be part of the 2022 Nostalgic VB series curating the city’s moments through videos, blog articles, social media content.

Today is the City of Virginia Beach's 59th anniversary! This photo from @VBPLibrary shows the changing of the city limit signs after the merger in 1963.

Help us chronicle VB’s rich history and culture through your photos & videos. Details: https://t.co/XJ6Lc68U2q pic.twitter.com/PiAgKiNsr6 — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) January 1, 2022

City employees and residents are welcome to share their Virginia Beach history by submitting digital pictures or home video clips HERE.



Any content that is featured throughout social media channels, blog articles, photo galleries and more will be credited to its contributor.