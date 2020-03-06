Northam visits TCC in Virginia Beach to promote program helping Virginians enter skilled trades

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam was in Hampton Roads Thursday to discuss his new G3 initiative aimed at helping Virginians get skills to get back to work.

Northam visited Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach, to talk about the initiative, which stands for “Get skilled, Get a job, Give back.”

Northam says there are many people in Virginia that would like to get a skill, and get back to work, but can’ts afford it.

The program helps middle- and low-income families have access to the education the governor says they need in order to get a good job and support themselves.

The governor’s proposed budget includes $145 million over the next two years to make tuition-free community college available to low- and middle-income students who pursue jobs in high-demand fields.

He believes his G3 program is a win-win for everyone.

“Everybody wants to have a good job they can support themselves and their families [with]. If the only hurdle to that is economics — is not being able to afford it — that’s what this G3 program is all about,” Northam said.

Northam says there’s especially a need for workers in health care-related industries.

Latest Posts: