Northam, VB Mayoral Candidate Wagner join local healthcare officials for COVID-19 roundtable

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam listens as he prepares to speak to a group of volunteers to distribute supplies at health equity community event Tuesday May 12, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Governor Ralph Northam and Virginia Beach Mayoral Candidate Jody Wagner will be holding a roundtable discussion regarding the impacts of COVID-19 throughout the Virginia Beach community.

The discussion begins Thursday, Sept. 17, and runs from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Wagner Macula & Retina Center in Virginia Beach.

Healthcare workers from around the city will join the roundtable to share experiences during the pandemic and offer suggestions on the path forward to prevent the spread while keeping families safe.

Participants will be wearing masks and engaging in social distancing.

