Northam to tour offshore wind project off Virginia Beach, sign legislation on Monday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is in Virginia Beach on Monday to tour the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Pilot Project and sign legislation on renewable energy.

Northam is scheduled to sign the legislation after 8:30 a.m. at the Virginia Beach Aquarium & Marine Science Center and then go tour the project about 20 miles off the coast.

Two wind turbine foundations for the project were recently installed last month.

On May 25, the first turbine foundation was safely and successfully installed on the ocean floor 27 miles off Virginia Beach, and on May 30, the second turbine foundation was installed. The turbines themselves will were set to be installed on the foundations later in June.

The project is the largest in North America with a projected goal providing up to 2,600 megawatts of clean energy by 2026, which is enough electricity to power nearly 650,000 homes.

The turbines will provide enough clean, renewable energy to power 3,000 Virginia households by the end of the year. The program’s goal is to provide about 12-megawatts of energy once fully installed and operational.

