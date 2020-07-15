Northam announces 200 new jobs coming to Hampton Roads with ASC expansion

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam announced on Wednesday that Acoustical Sheetmetal Company (ASC) will be expanding its Virginia Beach operations creating 200 new jobs in Hampton Roads.

The company plans to invest $15.8 million for the project that will add a 100,000-square-foot facility to increase company production. Virginia beat both North Carolina and South Carolina for the project.

“Advanced manufacturing continues to soar in the Commonwealth thanks to industry leaders like Acoustical Sheetmetal Company,” said Northam. “ASC’s new investment in Virginia Beach and the creation of 200 high-quality jobs come at a critical time and will generate a positive ripple effect across the Hampton Roads region, further aiding our economic recovery. We look forward to building on our strong partnership with ASC in its next phase of growth.”

The manufacturing company produces sound attenuating and weather protective enclosures for on-site power generation equipment and already operates three facilities in Virginia Beach — employing over 145 people at its local headquarters.

“ASC chose Virginia for its highly skilled and plentiful workforce, in addition to its proximity to key customer job sites,” said CEO Margaret Shaia of ASC.

“Diversification of our economy has been a primary focus of our recruitment and retention efforts,” said Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer. “This is a great example of the overall strength of our manufacturing cluster and a testament to the efforts of the team at Acoustical Sheetmetal to dominate its industry.”

