Select garages open for residents ahead of expected flooding in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Officials are opening select city parking garages throughout Hampton Roads for residents to park their vehicles move vehicles to higher ground ahead of heavy rains and expected flooding Thursday into Friday.
The entire Hampton Roads region is under a flash flood watch from Thursday afternoon into Friday evening, with 3 to 5 inches of rain possible.
Norfolk
All Old Dominion University parking garages will open at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17. Vehicles must be removed by 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
The following city garages will be open beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday. Norfolk residents are advised to not park in reserved spaces and must remove their vehicles by 8 a.m. on Sept. 23.
- York Street Garage, 215 West York Street
- Bank Street Garage, 441 Bank Street
- St Paul’s Lot, 521 Wood Street
Virginia Beach
Emergency off-street parking will be available in Oceanfront and Town Center garages Thursday, Sept. 17, from 5 p.m. through noon on Saturday, Sept. 19.
Citizens with proof of residency may park their vehicles for free at the municipal garages at 9th Street and 31st Street in the Resort Area. Charges begin Saturday at noon. Based on weather conditions, the city may extend the exit date and times.
Residents will be required to show a driver’s license or a recent utility bill with their name and a Virginia Beach address as proof of residency for the free emergency parking.
Citizens may also park their vehicles at the following three Town Center garages:
- Maroon Garage (Dick’s Sporting Goods), 4621 Columbus Street
- Red Garage (Westin Hotel), 4535 Commerce Street
- Green Garage (Armada-Hoffler Tower), 222 Central Park Ave
Parking is not available in the 24-hour reserved spaces, which are leased by residents. Towing will be enforced. Be advised that if the garages lose power, the lighting and elevators will be inoperable.
General Parking Rules:
- Priority given to residents under mandatory evacuation, otherwise first come, first served
- No oversized vehicles or RVs
- No trailers or attachments
- Vehicles parking in reserved spaces are subject to towing
- No parking in the drive aisles or hashed out spaces
- No blocking other vehicles
- Vehicles parked beyond the emergency time are subject to towing
- No overnight camping or sleeping in vehicles
- Pets must not be left inside vehicles
- Park in one space only
- If power is out, the elevators and lights will not be operable
Virginia Beach city officials remind residents that 21st Street at the Oceanfront often floods and is impassable after heavy rainfall.
