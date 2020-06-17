Norfolk mother survives shooting at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A young Norfolk mother is fortunate to have survived a gunshot wound to the head. Myesha Watson was one of three people hit by gunfire at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront early Sunday morning in an incident that remains unsolved.

Loved ones say a good samaritan — in heroic fashion — helped the Norfolk woman survive the night’s violence.

Watson was among those who took off running when shots were fired, around 1:20 a.m. Sunday at 19th St. and Atlantic Avenue. Much of the chaos — three people shot and a hit-and-run accident — was captured live and posted to Facebook. In the video, 23-year-old Watson is down, bleeding from a gunshot wound to the head. Her sister, Nieshia Jackson, watched the painful scene that was captured on camera and viewed 6,000 times on Facebook. Jackson says the weekend trip to the Oceanfront was her sister’s first outing after having a baby girl, who is now 3 months old.

“All I can say — she was at the wrong place at the wrong time. My sister, she just had a baby,” said Jackson.

In the Facebook video, you can see uniformed officers attending to the young mother while they waited for paramedics to transport Watson to a hospital. If you take a closer look at the grainy images, you can see a shirtless woman on the scene attending to the wounded mother. According to loved ones, Watson told them the shirtless woman pulled off her top and used it to apply pressure to the gunshot wound.

“She actually told me out of her own mouth, it was an undercover officer — I could see the lady out there with her shirt off people were applying pressure to my sister. The officer — I could see her holding her like it was her daughter — she was holding her like it was her child. She was keeping her calm,” said Jackson.

Virginia Beach Police say the shirtless woman is not a member of the Virginia Police Department but it appears she is first responder. WAVY-TV cannot verify the shirtless woman’s identity.

Watson was released from a hospital Tuesday night; she is able to walk, talk, and hold her new baby. She has to return to the hospital in a few days where doctors will remove bullet fragments from her head. Loved ones are grateful for the woman who used her shirt to stop the bleeding and her steady arms to keep Watson calm.

“We got a lot going on in the world. I can honestly say there are still some officers out here; they do their job; they protect and they serve. She held my sister and protected her until the ambulance arrived,” said Jackson.

Virginia Beach police say the suspect or suspects are still at large.

The other victims are also expected to recover.

