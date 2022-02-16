Norfolk man sentenced to six decades in prison in connection to 2019 triple shooting on Great Neck Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man has been sentenced to more than six decades in prison in connection to a 2019 triple shooting in Virginia Beach.

Court documents show that Corey Anderson pleaded guilty to five charges in June 2021, including malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 63 years in prison but had 39 years suspended. He is expected to spend 24 years behind bars.

The charges stem from a triple shooting that happened early one Saturday morning in November 2019. According to police, the shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. in the 300 block of North Great Neck Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found three victims – one with life-threatening injuries and two with non life-threatening injuries. All three were transported to a local hospital.

