Norfolk man charged in connection to shooting at Va. Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man is facing charges including robbery in connection to a shooting last week at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront that left one person injured.

Virginia Beach Police said officers responded to the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue — near the 17th Street Park — the morning of June 4. One person transported from the scene suffered serious injuries.

Police said the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Jacob Krain Grace, 24 of Norfolk, was later arrested and charged with two counts each of robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Police said more charges are possible pending additional investigation and a decision by the Office of Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stolle.

