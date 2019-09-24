Nonprofit says it needs to expand animal rescue in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A nonprofit that rescues abandoned, neglected and abused street animals says it is looking to expand its animal rescue.

Hope For Life Rescue, Inc. posted to Facebook Monday saying it has outgrown its 1,600 square-foot facility on Jack Rabbit Road and is limited in how many animals it can rescue.

The organization says it is in the early planning stages to secure property for a new facility named Hope City.

