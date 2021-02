FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. A real-world test of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in more than half a million people has confirmed it’s highly effective at preventing serious illness or death, even after one dose, according to a report released on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at a Virginia Church say registration for the COVID-19 vaccine being administered this weekend is full.

New Hope Baptist Church officials shared a post on social media earlier this week stating that vaccine openings for the event being held on Feb. 27 are full.

“If you did not register through New Hope, you will NOT be able to receive a vaccination,” the post said adding that church officials will not be taking walk-ins for the event.