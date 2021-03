Photos by the VBFD Multimedia Services Unit © 2020 – City of Virginia Beach Fire Department. All rights reserved.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to an emergency call for help on Monday evening after hearing a structure may have caught fire.

First responders say they got to the 1300 block of Rylands Road in Virginia Beach just after 4 p.m.

Once on scene, they told dispatch there was a working fire.

No injuries were reported as of 4:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.