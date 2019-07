VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – There were no injuries reported from a crash at the intersection of S. Independence Blvd. and Green Meadows Drive, according to police dispatchers.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the two-vehicle crash just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Images from a WAVY viewer show one of the vehicles flipped over, and the other vehicle appears to have come to a stop in some bushes.

Photo courtesy: Eric Dickinson

There is no word what caused the crash. Stay with WAVY for updates.