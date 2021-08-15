No injuries reported following residential fire on Hunts Pointe Dr. in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injuries reported following a residential fire in Virginia Beach Saturday evening.

According to Virginia Beach Fire officials, the call for the fire came in around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Hunts Pointe Drive in the Lakeview Estates area of the city.

Crews who responded to the incident reported seeing smoke coming from the roof of the home and found a fire in the attic.

The fire was under control around 7:45 p.m. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.