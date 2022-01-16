No injuries reported following house fire on Morrison Ave in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injuries following a house fire in Virginia Beach Saturday evening.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, the call for the residential fire came in around 6:35 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Morrison Avenue in the Lynnhaven section of the city.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing light smoke coming from the house.

The fire was under control around 8:50 p.m. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Morrison Ave House Fire, Jan. 16, 2022 (Photo Courtesy – VBFD)

Morrison Ave House Fire, Jan. 16, 2022 (Photo Courtesy – VBFD)

Morrison Ave House Fire, Jan. 16, 2022 (Photo Courtesy – VBFD)

Morrison Ave House Fire, Jan. 16, 2022 (Photo Courtesy – VBFD)

Morrison Ave House Fire, Jan. 16, 2022 (Photo Courtesy – VBFD)

Morrison Ave House Fire, Jan. 16, 2022 (Photo Courtesy – VBFD)