No injuries reported following house fire on Morrison Ave in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injuries following a house fire in Virginia Beach Saturday evening.
According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, the call for the residential fire came in around 6:35 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Morrison Avenue in the Lynnhaven section of the city.
When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing light smoke coming from the house.
The fire was under control around 8:50 p.m. There were no injuries reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.