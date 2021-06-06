No injuries reported following house fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injuries reported following a house fire early Saturday morning in Virginia Beach.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, crews were called to the incident around 3:40 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Heffington Drive.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing two-story home fully engulfed in flames. Officials say the home appeared to be vacant when the fire occurred.

There were no injuries reported following the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigaiton.