No injuries reported following house fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injuries reported following a house fire early Saturday morning in Virginia Beach.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, crews were called to the incident around 3:40 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Heffington Drive.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing two-story home fully engulfed in flames. Officials say the home appeared to be vacant when the fire occurred.

The cause of the fire is still under investigaiton.

