VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injuries reported following a commercial structure fire in Virginia Beach Friday evening.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, the call for the fire came in around 8:10 p.m. Friday at a business in the 4900 block of Potomac Street.

In photos sent to 10 On Your Side, smoke could be seen coming from the building as crews attempt to contain the fire.

The fire was marked under control around 8:42 p.m.

There were no injuries reported. THe cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Potomac St Fire (Courtesy – VBFD)

