No injuries reported after commercial building catches fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters in Virginia Beach responded to a commercial fire early Saturday morning.

According to emergency communications, crews received a call about a possible building fire in the 5700 block of Northampton Boulevard around 4:40 a.m. Officials say the fire was put out a short time later.

As of 9:30 Saturday morning, crews had cleared up from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about what started the fire.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.