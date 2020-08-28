No injuries in structure fire on Dorset Avenue in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach
Posted:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire late Thursday night.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department said they were notified around 10:28 p.m. for a vehicle fire in the 200 block of Dorset Avenue. While crews were headed to the fire scene, the incident was upgraded to a commercial structure fire where the vehicle was reportedly inside the structure.

Fire crews arrived to find fire coming from the rear of the structure. The fire was marked under control within 10 minutes.

  • Credit: Virginia Beach Fire Department
  • Credit: Virginia Beach Fire Department
  • Credit: Virginia Beach Fire Department

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

WAVY TV 10