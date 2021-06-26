No injuries following small garage fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injuries following a small garage fire in Virginia Beach Saturday afternoon.

In a tweet from Virginia Beach Fire Department around 12:50 p.m. Saturday, officials say crews were on the scene of the fire in the 1400 block of Lake Christopher Drive.

Fire officials tell 10 On Your Side the fire was contained in the garage. The cause is still under investigation, however, authorities are calling the fire as accidental.

There were no injuries reported and there were no residents displaced following the fire.