No injuries following ‘grain elevator fire’ in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say there were no injuries reported following a commercial fire Tuesday evening in Virginia Beach.

Members of the Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to the commercial fire in the 700 block of Princess Anne Road just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Units on the scene reported a grain elevator on fire. The fire was marked out at 10 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.







