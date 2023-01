VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injuries reported following an apartment fire in Virginia Beach Tuesday evening.

According to police dispatch, the call for the fire came in around 8 p.m. at the Chase Arbor Apartments in the 200 block of Bronte Trace.

There were no injuries reported. 10 On Your Side is learning more about the fire including whether there were residents who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.