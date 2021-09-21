No injuries after oven catches fire in self-cleaning mode at Virginia Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injuries after a fire caught fire inside an oven Monday night at a home in Virginia Beach.

Dispatchers said the call came in just before 11 p.m. in the 4300 block of Benn Gunn Road.

Fire crews responded to the single-family house after the homeowner called emergency communications because they were woken by the home’s smoke detectors.

Firefighters arrived to find no visible fire from the street, however, they found smoke inside the home.

The fire was traced to the oven, which was in self-cleaning mode. Because the stove was built into the kitchen island, the fire extended through the island, through the floor and down into the basement.

The fire was quickly put out.

A dog was found upstairs in the home and given supplemental oxygen. It is expected to be fine.

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters.

The fire has been determined to be unintentional.

