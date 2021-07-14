No injuries, 2 cats rescued after house fire on Cypress Vine Court in VB

Virginia Beach

House fire on Cypress Vine Sourt in Virginia Beach July 14, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Virginia Beach Fire Department)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach fire officials said there were no injuries after a fire in a two-story home Wednesday night.

The call reporting the fire came in around 6 p.m. in the 2600 block of Cypress Vine Court, dispatchers said.

Fire officials said there was heavy smoke coming from the single-family home.

Everyone was evacuated, and two cats were found safe.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

