No injuries after house fire on Coliss Avenue in VB Thursday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after a house fire on Coliss Avenue in Virginia Beach Thursday afternoon.
Fire crews responded to the 5600 block of Coliss Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the Fair Meadows area of the city.
Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the building. They entered and found fire going into the attic.
The fire was marked under control at 5:01 p.m.
No one was in the home at the time, and no injuries were reported.
The cause is under investigation.
