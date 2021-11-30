No charges for VB officer who fatally shot Donovon Lynch, special grand jury found no probable cause

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach police officer who fatally shot 25-year-old Donovon Lynch in March at the Oceanfront will not face criminal charges, as a special grand jury says he acted in self-defense, Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stolle announced Tuesday.

The special grand jury came to the conclusion that there was no probable cause to charge Solomon D. Simmons III, the officer who fatally shot Lynch. Stolle said that the special grand jury believed from reviewing the evidence that Lynch could have been perceived as a threat to Simmons and multiple other people in the area after 50 gunshots had just went off nearby.

Investigators said that Lynch had a registered gun with a round in the chamber at the time, and the gun was found in the bush line right next to where Lynch was shot. Simmons fired three shots during the incident.

Stolle and his office made the announcement on Tuesday after an extensive presentation that included body camera footage from multiple officers in the area early that March 26 morning in the area of 19th and 20th streets at the Oceanfront. Officers’ body worn cameras captured more than 100 hours of footage that evening, but none shows the actual shooting of Donovon Lynch.

Simmons’ body camera, as previously reported, was not on at the time.

Footage showed a chaotic scene that led to the shooting. As one responding officer arrives at the location of the officer-involved shooting, his bodycam picked up audio of Simmons telling his fellow officers “I shot him” after the incident.

The Virginia Beach Police Department turned the investigation into the officer-involved shooting over to Virginia State Police days after the shooting, but that investigation was reportedly impeded because citizens refused to cooperate and provide information. Stolle requested the Special Grand Jury, which has subpoena power.

The Special Grand Jury, made up of a panel of 11 citizens, met for months. They heard witness testimony, reviewed documents and other evidence, including video.

Tuesday’s live presentation of the grand jury’s findings lasted more than two hours and included many of the same reports, maps, audio and video reviewed by the panel.

Following the announcement of the findings, Simmons issued a statement through his attorney.

“I am gratified that the Special Grand Jury confirmed my actions on March 26, 2021 to be entirely justified and am pleased to have my name cleared of any wrongdoing.” Solomon D. Simmons, III

Stolle and members of his office met with the Lynch family to provide them a copy of the Special Grand Jury’s report.

“We thank the members of the Special Grand Jury for their service and commend the Virginia State Police for their professional investigation. The death of Donovon Lynch is tragic, and my sympathies are with the Lynch family as they continue to mourn his loss,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Stolle.

