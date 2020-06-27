Nightly detours and full directional closures expected for continued construction of Greenwich flyover

The upcoming temporary traffic shift on I-264 east will allow crews to begin preparing for work within the interstate median, including the erection of steel girders for the Greenwich Road flyover, shown in a rendering above. Rendering courtesy of VDOT.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — VDOT announced they have reached a significant milestone in Phase II of the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project on Friday.

This milestone is the installation of girders for the Greenwich Road flyover that are expected to carry traffic over the interstate and connect Greenwich Road with Cleveland Street on the north side of I-264.

VDOT says the installation will require nightly detours first of westbound, then eastbound, I-264 traffic between Newtown Road and Witchduck Road (exit 16) beginning as early as the night of Saturday, July 11, through as late as the night of Thursday, July 30.

VDOT says traffic impacts will begin each night on I-264 as early as 7 p.m., the full directional closure will take place each night from midnight to 5 a.m.

This is with the exception of some weekend nights when the work could start as early as 10 p.m. until as late as 7 a.m.

Below are the details for I-264 Westbound and Eastbound closure schedules and detours:

Westbound I-264

The nightly full closure of westbound I-264 will begin as early as the evening of Saturday, July 11. Travelers are encouraged to use alternate, parallel routes between Witchduck and Newtown roads. Motorists can use Virginia Beach Boulevard between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., with the full closure of westbound I-264 being implemented nightly at midnight until 5 a.m.

Eastbound I-264

The nightly full closure of eastbound I-264 will begin as early as the evening of Saturday, July 18. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate, parallel routes between Newtown and Witchduck roads using Virginia Beach Boulevard between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., with the full closure of eastbound I-264 being implemented nightly at midnight until 5 a.m.

Virginia Department of Transportation crews have been working in the median of I-264 for several months to prepare for setting the girders.

Officials say motorists traveling through the area should continue to use caution, obey the speed limit and be mindful of crews working alongside the road.

VDOT says Phase II of the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project is scheduled for completion in fall 2021.

For more information, click here.

