‘Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out’ stopping at Virginia Beach during 2022 tour

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out” is hitting the road and stopping by Virginia beach next year.

The long-running improv comedy show will bring the gang across the country for a mix of comedy, variety and game show elements.

The show is known for inviting guests and audiences to join the cast on stage in a variety of games.

The 23-city tour kicks off late May and wraps up early July.

Virginia Beach is one of the earlier stops of the tour. Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater is hosting the event on May 22 at 8 p.m.

Ticket sales open on Dec. 14. Purchase your tickets HERE.

Y’all ready to wild out… in PERSON? That’s right, we’re baaaaaack 🤪. Check to see when we’ll be in your city #wildnout https://t.co/J9xZ5vOrtC pic.twitter.com/zvQxrfguQF — Wild 'N Out (@WildNOut) December 13, 2021