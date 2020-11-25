NFL player and Cracker Barrel team up to help families of local Boys and Girls Clubs

Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) fires up the crowd against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Ten families in Virginia Beach may be the newest fans of the Kansas City Chiefs.

This year, they have defensive tackle — and Virginia Beach native — Derrick Nnadi to thank for their thanksgiving feast.

On Wednesday afternoon, Nnadi and Cracker Barrel partnered together for a Thanksgiving giveback.

The appreciative recipients were 10 families with children who go to Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia.

Each Cracker Barrel box was full of all the fixings.

“Anytime we can give back, we try. We’ve got fried turkey today. Fried turkey with green beans and mac and cheese. Our old country favorites. It’s really good eating,” said Cracker Barrell Associate Manager Kevin Williams.

Nnadi couldn’t be there, but made sure to send his well wishes through video.

“I wanted to make sure everybody had full bellies this year. Take it easy, be safe, have fun with your friends and family and I’ll see y’all soon,” said Nnadi.

Delightful Sutton spends her days playing at the Boys and Girls Clubs.

She and her mother, Ladon Nelson, moved here from Georgia and say this means everything to them.

“This helps us out a lot because we didn’t have anything and with this, this is a blessing because we don’t have family to go to even during the pandemic. We don’t have anybody’s house to go to or anything to share Thanksgiving with. This is just icing on the cake for us because we don’t have anybody here, so it makes us feel like we have a family here.”