Newport News man wanted in connection to catalytic converter theft in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach have identified a man in connection to the recent destruction of property and theft at a YMCA in the city.

On August 3, police say they were called to the parking lot of the YMCA in the 4400 block of South Blvd. for reports of suspicious activity. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered a catalytic converter and cutting tools on the ground.

An investigation determined that a nearby YMCA bus and a Ford box truck were both missing their catalytic converters. They have identified and charged Lyn Turner, 28, of Newport News with two counts of grand larceny, two counts of felony destruction of property, possession of burglary tools and possession of forged coins or banknotes.

Turner is still at large. Anyone with information is asked to call the Virginia Beach Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip in the P3 tips app.

Police attribute a tip from a citizen for Turner’s arrest.