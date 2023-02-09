VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man has been sentenced to five years for shooting into a Virginia Beach home and then trying to hide his rifle in a trash can in May 2022.

David White (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Circuit Court)

Online court documents show David White was sentenced to 10 years with eight years suspended for attempted malicious wounding, and three years for use of a firearm. White also received five years of indefinite supervision.

These charges stem from an incident in May 2022 in the 5800 block of Roxbury Pl. Police say White shot into a home in Virginia Beach and stashed the AR-15-style rifle used in the shooting in a trash can.

Police say no injuries were reported in the incident.