VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach officials have created a new webpage to help residents know about all changes to come in the Resort Area.

VBFuture will provide up-to-date information about project timelines, important parking dates, and more.

Several public works projects in the Resort Area will be underway beginning in early spring 2023 and continuing into 2024. Despite the debris caused by the construction, The city wants visitors to know that all businesses on the Oceanfront are open and accepting patrons.

During this time of growth, additional parking garages will be built on or near 19th Street to make up for the 500 parking spaces that will be lost.

Additionally, parking rates have also been updated to make traveling to the Oceanfront easier. Parking will now be $2 an hour at municipal parking garages, surface lots, and meters at the Resort Area during peak parking times. Regular parking fees will resume on April 1.

To keep updated on changes to the Oceanfront, remember to visit virginiabeach.gov/VBFuture. For more information on changes around Virginia Beach, make sure to visit vbgov.com.