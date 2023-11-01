VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A new Emergency Medical Services (EMS) academy in Virginia Beach will help citizens learn how to save lives.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Virginia Beach residents to gain first-hand knowledge of the VB Rescue system and learn how to help those in need,” said Chief of EMS Jason Stroud. “We’re excited to give members of our community an inside look into how we serve and provide them with real-world training.”

EMS Citizens Academy participants will learn First Aid and Stop The Bleed as well as receive CPR training and earn their certification. Participants will also have an opportunity to ride along in a VB Rescue Ambulance as an observer and tour the Emergency Communications and Citizen Services dispatch center.

The academy begins Jan. 10, 2024 and classes will be held every Wednesday night at the Bruce W. Edwards VBEMS Headquarters and training Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. until graduation on Feb. 21, 2024.

The deadline to apply Nov. 30. Those interested can apply here.