VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Chief Deputy Rocky Holcomb was sworn in Friday, Sept. 29 in Virginia Beach.

Holcomb is taking the place of former Chief Deputy Ken Stolle, who is retiring after more than a dozen years in the position. Stolle has Parkinson’s disease and said he wants to enjoy retirement as much as he can.

“It’s my honor to be here and follow Ken Stolle,” Holcomb said “I look forward to leading the men and women of the Sheriff’s office and the citizens of Virginia beach. I look forward to presenting my resume and showing them I’m the best man for the job.”

Holcomb is expected to stay in this position until a specials election can be held. He joined the office in 1991 and has since worked his way to the top. He’s the city’s seventh chief since 1963.