New VB School Board chair open to discussing proposal to arm certain staff members

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The new leader of the Virginia Beach School Board indicated she is open to discussing a proposal that would allow certain teachers and staff members to carry guns.

Tuesday night, board member Carolyn Rye (Lynnhaven District) was chosen by her colleagues to chair the 11-person board for the next year. Rye, who was first elected to the school board in 2014, replaces Beverly Anderson, who had been the chair the previous three years.

Her first meeting included an unsolicited pitch from local attorney Tim Anderson. He is calling for each school’s already existing crisis response team to receive firearm training.

“We are sitting ducks right now if an active shooter comes into a campus in Virginia Beach,” Anderson told board members.

He wants staff members that volunteer for the program to be able to act in the face of danger.

While arming teachers has been a hot-button issue, following the meeting, Rye told 10 On Your Side that she would not stop any discussion on school safety.

“We’ve approved a plan, and it’s a long-range plan, and were due soon for another workshop, and I envision that (will be) a perfect opportunity to bring in this new information as well as updates from our own staff on our plan initiatives that have been implemented since the last workshop,” Rye said.

In 2018, the blue-ribbon panel made up of school and city personnel, police officers and Navy officials found the school had room for safety improvements.