VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)– There’s a new experience taking off in the Hilltop area of Virginia Beach.

“We’re definitely family friendly, kids are definitely welcome, all age groups have a ball when they come in here,” said Corey Johnson, the General Manager of Hackers at Hilltop.

Johnson says it’s a restaurant, with everything from breakfast to dinner, known for the peanut butter and jelly French toast.

It’s also a hub for a first of it’s kind golf simulator in Hampton Roads.

“Basically, you have a sensor that picks up the balls, the height of the ball you’re putting or actually driving the ball, it knows your distance, it gives you your loft, it gives you all the statistics, so you learn how to be better at golf, and it’s very very accurate. All the courses you see are basically designed from actual courses,” explained Johnson.

Virginia Beach resident, Jeremy Berrios, says he’s not much of a golfer but he keeps coming back and bringing his friends to give it a shot.

“I’m not the world’s best golfer so for me the cornhole and the put put does it for me, takes me back to my childhood but without freezing outside,” smiled Berrios.

Your experience is customized with individual bays and staff help teach you the ropes before you start. The golf clubs are also provided for you, or if you’d like you can bring your own.

“I think that’s probably what sets it apart from any other place around here. The individual attention, the experience, the environment, learning and just having fun no matter what level you’re at,” added Berrios.

Johnson says though this location just opened, they are excited for the future and the possibility of more Hackers opening in other cities.

If you’re interested in booking a bay or making a reservation, click here.