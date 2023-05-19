VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Imagine this. You’ve packed up the car, lathered on the sunscreen and are excited to jump in ocean, only to get all the way there and learn you can’t get in the water.

Now, the City of Virginia Beach has made it easy to get alerted on current beach conditions to help avoid scenarios like that and help you plan your next beach day.

VB Emergency Communications & Citizens Services just launched the “Beach Report.” The new text alert service provides updates on beach conditions, such as:

Red flags due to rough surf

Red flags due to rip currents

Beach closures due to water quality concerns

Beach closures due to electrical storms

Just text BEACH to 67283 to sign up for notifications.

The city says the Beach Report messages will be sent between mid-May and mid-September.