New ‘Surf’s Up’ art installation coming to 17th Street in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Surf’s Up design concept (Photo courtesy: City of Virginia Beach)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach announced on Friday that a new art installation is making its way to 17th Street at the Oceanfront.

The display will be at the beach around August 10 and is a two-part exhibit that includes a set of steel waves titled “Barreled” accompanied by the mural “Broken Current” by local artist Navid Rahman.

Surf’s Up design concept (Photo courtesy: City of Virginia Beach)

The winning design was submitted by Hive Public Space, Inc. based on a call from the city’s Cultural Affairs Department.

“Our installation aims to capitalize on Virginia Beach as a surf destination,” said Alexandra Gonzalez, president and co-founder of Hive Public Space, Inc. “We believe this installation will attract an audience and instill a memorable experience deserving of its own hashtag.”

The steel waves celebrate Virginia Beach’s surfing culture and are inspired by riding through the barrel of a breaking wave — which is an experience that many in the surfing community desire to achieve. Each wave is spaced out perfectly for a socially distanced selfie opportunity.

“Our installation takes place in the form of four acrylic arches that mimic the barrel experience,” said Gonzalez. “Capturing a moment in time within the barrel, the piece allows the viewers to inhabit and move through the experience.”

Surf’s Up design concept (Photo courtesy: City of Virginia Beach)

The waves are made from a tubular steel system and acrylic panels that represent the ocean’s “oscillating balance of power and fragility.” Each arch unfolds and ends with a seating area that encourages people to interact with the pieces.

Latest Living Local

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10