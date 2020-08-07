New ‘Surf’s Up’ art installation coming to 17th Street in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach announced on Friday that a new art installation is making its way to 17th Street at the Oceanfront.

The display will be at the beach around August 10 and is a two-part exhibit that includes a set of steel waves titled “Barreled” accompanied by the mural “Broken Current” by local artist Navid Rahman.

Surf’s Up design concept (Photo courtesy: City of Virginia Beach)

The winning design was submitted by Hive Public Space, Inc. based on a call from the city’s Cultural Affairs Department.

“Our installation aims to capitalize on Virginia Beach as a surf destination,” said Alexandra Gonzalez, president and co-founder of Hive Public Space, Inc. “We believe this installation will attract an audience and instill a memorable experience deserving of its own hashtag.”

The steel waves celebrate Virginia Beach’s surfing culture and are inspired by riding through the barrel of a breaking wave — which is an experience that many in the surfing community desire to achieve. Each wave is spaced out perfectly for a socially distanced selfie opportunity.

“Our installation takes place in the form of four acrylic arches that mimic the barrel experience,” said Gonzalez. “Capturing a moment in time within the barrel, the piece allows the viewers to inhabit and move through the experience.”

Surf’s Up design concept (Photo courtesy: City of Virginia Beach)

The waves are made from a tubular steel system and acrylic panels that represent the ocean’s “oscillating balance of power and fragility.” Each arch unfolds and ends with a seating area that encourages people to interact with the pieces.

