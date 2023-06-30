VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Said to be the largest community facility for autism in Hampton Roads, the new Families of Autistic Children in Tidewater Autism Resource Center is officially open.

The new 21,900-square-foot facility is one of Kala Jordan’s twin sons’ favorite places to go.

“They have fun. They enjoy it,” she said.

At just two-and-a-half, the boys were diagnosed with autism.

“I was in denial at the beginning,” Jordan said. “It was tough.”

She found resources that helped her family. One of them was Families of Autistic Children in Tidewater, or FACT.

“It has opened up their scope of abilities,” Jordan said.

For years, FACT has run its programs at various locations. Now, they’ve found a home.

“It provides a place they can go be themselves,” said FACT chief executive officer Tyler Williamson. “Be around other people who know them, love them and enjoy spending time with them.”

Inside the facility you’ll find the biggest sensory gym in Virginia Beach.

There is an area to go outside with scooters, or to play basketball.

This space will hold FACT’s various programs, including its summer camp.

“I like everything in there,” said camper Corey Aycock.

Williamson hopes this will be a place families can come to get any service they need.

For Jordan and her boys, it’ll be a place they come every summer.

“FACT has been very beneficial,” she said.

More information

You can find FACT’s Autism Resource Center on Virginia Beach Blvd., right off the Rosemont exit in Virginia Beach. You can check out FACT’s programs by clicking here.