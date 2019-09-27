New software helps VB school catch student making inappropriate web searches

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Security software that Virginia Beach schools added in 2018 helped administrators catch a student who was making inappropriate web searches.

A Virginia Beach City Public Schools spokesperson said the Office of Safe Schools was alerted to searches by a student at Landstown High School.

The Virginia Beach police and fire departments were asked to investigate after the searches were detected. The student in question is being disciplined, according to the school division.

The school division says the software, named Securly Parent Portal, is a web-filtering tool that offers “offering parental controls and reports on division-issued devices.”

This system also has cyberbullying and self-harm detection features. It was implimented division-wide after field-tests at several schools were successful, according to the school division.

Jason Marks will have more coverage on this story tonight on WAVY News 10 at 5.