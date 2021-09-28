New report ranks Virginia Beach among ‘Best Coffee Cities’ nationwide

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach has made the list of the best coffee cities across the country.

According to a recent report from the personal-finance website WalletHub, Virginia Beach ranks Number 46 among the best cities for coffee across the country.

The report states that coffee consumption in the United States went 8% percent since January 2020. With National Coffee Day on Wednesday, the site has listed a list of top coffee deals and discounts offered by retailers during the holiday.

Virginia Beach also made the list for one of the highest average prices for a cappucino.

According to the report, the best “coffee city” in the country is currently Portland, Oregon for its strong coffee culture. The data from the report set ranges from coffee shops, coffee houses, and cafés per capita to the average price per pack of coffee.

