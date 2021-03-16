New regional bank forming in Virginia Beach after more than 15 years

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach’s first new regional bank since 2005 got one step closer to opening its doors.

Integrity Bank for Business (In Organization)* is a new, institution that will provide clients one-on-one time with C-suite decision-makers.



The bank received a $20,000 grant from the Economic Development Investment Program based on the company’s creation of 13 new jobs with salaries exceeding $75,000, excluding benefits.



The company will occupy 5,186 square feet of space at the Reflections Office Park. As part of this project, Integrity Bank for Business (In Organization) will invest a minimum of $541,000 in Virginia Beach for furniture, fixture, and construction improvements.



We are very proud and honored to be the only locally owned, managed, and headquartered community bank in Virginia Beach and look forward to opening for our clients soon serving the banking needs of the business community,” said Michael S. Ives, key principal, Integrity Bank for Business (In Organization).

The company is currently awaiting final approvals from banking regulatory agencies, and plan to open for business during the second quarter of 2021.