New ramp to I-264 east at Greenwich Road opening to traffic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Starting as early as Thursday, VDOT crews will open a new ramp to get onto Interstate 264 east.

The new ramp will create a new traffic pattern at the roundabout on Greenwich Road and give drivers a new way to access the interstate going eastbound.

The new on-ramp and traffic pattern was a part of the reconfiguration of the Newtown Road interchange with I-264.

Through the project, VDOT aims to reduce conflict points, increase efficiency and minimizing weaving movements as drivers merge.

The existing ramp onto I-264 east at Newtown Road will close permanently. It will be demolished and be turned into a storm water management basin.

The updated traffic patterns are:

For traffic on Newtown Road heading to I-264 east : Traffic traveling in either direction of Newtown Road will take eastbound Greenwich Road and utilize the roundabout to access I-264 east.

: Traffic traveling in either direction of Newtown Road will take eastbound Greenwich Road and utilize the roundabout to access I-264 east. For traffic on eastbound Greenwich Road : Traffic traveling on eastbound Greenwich Road (toward the Greenwich Road flyover) will stay left on the new roundabout to access I-264 east or go right to follow the roundabout and continue on eastbound Greenwich Road.

: Traffic traveling on eastbound Greenwich Road (toward the Greenwich Road flyover) will stay left on the new roundabout to access I-264 east or go right to follow the roundabout and continue on eastbound Greenwich Road. For traffic on westbound Greenwich Road: Traffic traveling on westbound Greenwich Road (toward Newtown Road) will turn right at the roundabout near the Courtyard by Marriott hotel and utilize the new ramp to access I-264 east. or stay left on to the new roundabout to continue on westbound Greenwich Road and access Newtown Road.

For more information on the improvements coming to the I-64/I-264 Interchange and the Newtown and Witchduck ramps, visit www.i64i264improvements.org.

Click here to view a rendering of the completed I-264/Newtown Road interchange.